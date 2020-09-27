Menu
Noah Dean Gilley
2009 - 2020
BORN
2009
DIED
2020
Noah Dean Gilley

Noah Dean Gilley, 11, of Bassett, passed away on Thursday September 24, 2020, at his home. Noah was born on July 15, 2009, the son of the Richard Dean Gilley and Sharon Rose Gallimore Gilley. He was preceded in death by a brother, Bradley Gilley; paternal grandparents, Ricky Dean Martin and Regina Allen; maternal grandmother, Janice Gallimore; and paternal great-grandfather, Thomas Allen.

In addition to his parents, Noah is survived by brothers, Jonathon Arthur (Jennifer) of Stuart, Michael Arthur of Martinsville, Chris Arthur of Martinsville, and Austin Gilley of Martinsville; sister, Addison Gilley of Bassett; stepmother, Kristy Barker; maternal grandparents, Elwood and Sabrina Gallimore; paternal great-grandmother, Mary Allen; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 12 until 1 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with Pastor Elwood Gallimore and Deacon Sherman Fields officiating. Burial will follow in Henry Memorial Park in Bassett.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed while visiting at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Gilley family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
Sep
28
Service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
I'm so sorry for your loss. Sharon, you and I have known each other for years , my heart knows what your going through. My prayers are with you and your family.
Angie Stone
September 27, 2020