Robert Gerald Holbrook

Robert Gerald Holbrook "Captain", age 80, of Bulls Gap, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020, at Morristown-Hamblen Healthcare System.

He is survived by his sons, Richard (Jane) Holbrook of Blairs, Va., and Barry (Tanya) Holbrook of Gothenburg, Neb.; daughters, Deborah (Mark) Weddle of Salem, Va., and Brooke Natasha Garthright of Richmond, Va.; sisters, Phyllis (Cecil) Curtis of Nicklesville, Va., and Kaye Hooper (Leonard 2011) of Easley, S.C.; brothers, Larry (Brenda) Holbrook of Bulls Gap, Tenn., and Rudy G (Judy) Holbrook of Coeburn, Va.; grandchildren, Samantha, Shannon, Rick, Issac and Hunter; four great-grandchildren; and longtime special companion, Judy Jaminson.

A private family memorial service is to be held at Mary's Chapel Church in Coeburn, Va., on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 12 noon. The family will be at the church at 11:30 a.m. Face mask are required.

Arrangements by Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home, Morristown, Tenn.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial Gathering
11:30a.m.
Mary's Chapel Church
, Coeburn, Virginia
Sep
30
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Mary's Chapel Church
, Coeburn, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Stetzer-Bales Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
4 Entries
While growing up in Raysal, I had many fun times with Gerald, especially with his Dad (Garland) while each summer building a swimming hole across the road from the Bennie Burton house, I cant leave out his sisters, He will be missed but God can heal all wounds, I will reminder the Holbrook family in prayer.
Jimmy (Navy) Neve
September 27, 2020
Great Man Teacher and Coach condolences to the Family
Ronnie Wade
September 27, 2020
I considered it an honor to be a teammate of Gerald at both Big Creek and Va Tech. I always admired the passion he had for the game and his dedication to his team
james v hickam
September 27, 2020
A good man and my coach at DM. He made us a great team. RIP
Don Portis
September 27, 2020