Aaron Nolen Brammer was the youngest son of Jay and Mary Brammer. He was the younger brother of Bob Brammer and Jane Brammer. He was the fun uncle to nephews, Douglas Brammer and Nolen Jones, and niece, Virginia Jones.
He grew up in Bassett and was an Eagle Scout. He travelled to Seattle to proudly observe his nephew Nolen's Eagle Scout installation 10 years ago. He held an MBA from Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. He lived for a few years in Raleigh, North Carolina, but returned to live in Bassett. He loved to travel including trips to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska. But, his very favorite place to visit was Nags Head, North Carolina. We vacations there as children and he loved returning with Douglas, Virginia, and Nolen. Aaron loved to fish and to take Douglas, Virginia and Nolen fishing be it at a local pond, off shore fishing in the Outer Banks or off the coast of Washington. He also fished for salmon in Alaska. He could be stubborn and opinionated, but his heart was spun from gold. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Community Meals and the fun of the Pickers and Fiddlers jam sessions. I thank the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Community for reaching out to nourish his body, his heart and his soul.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Roselawn Columbarium. The minister from Pocahontas Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 22, 2021.
So sorry. Just found out. Aaron did have a good heart and sense of humor. I will miss him.
Joyce Phillips
Friend
July 31, 2021
Aaron was one of a kind. I haven't seen him since Turners Shoe Shop closed down, but I thought of him often. Rest in peace my friend.
Rhonda Lewis
Friend
July 9, 2021
Aaron and I went to school together since grade school and I was sorry I was unable to attend his service. We had lots of good times. We always laughed about the fact that he borrowed lunch money from me so many times in our high school days. I am sorry for your family's loss.
Pam (Via) Foley
Friend
June 29, 2021
Jane, I'm so sorry for the loss. Got to be hard. Aaron was always a nice and friendly guy.
Rick Ferguson
School
June 26, 2021
Jane, I am so sorry for your loss. Thinking and praying to lift you up.
Wendy Sink Prillaman
June 24, 2021
Jane, I was so very saddened when I heard about Aaron . He was a sweet fella ! Whenever I saw him around town , he would speak and we would have a little conversation . Please know you and your family are in my prayers!
Peggy Teegen Rogers
June 23, 2021
We are so sorry for your lost. Aaron was a friend. And he will be missed. Prayers for your family.
Curkie &Karen Foster
Friend
June 22, 2021
SO SORRY GRADUATED WITH HIM IN 1976 AT JOHN D. BASSETT WAS A VERY NICE PERSON SEEN HIM AT THE LIBRARY IN BASSETT A LOT BEFORE HE PASSED AWAY
Phyllis Harbour
June 22, 2021
Jane, I recall a prize drawing that we had in high school that you oversaw. Aaron was determined to win and had entered many times. Live over the loudspeakers you and the principal drew the name of the winner. To your chagrin, Aaron´s name was drawn three or four times in a row and to his chagrin, I am sure, you ensured the drawing continue until another name was drawn and declared the winner. It reflects well on both of you. Aaron, for his persistence and pursuit of a goal, and, you for the ethic which was instilled by your Mother and family. I am sorry for your loss.
Patricia Joyce
June 22, 2021
Jane,
So sorry to hear this. It seems Aaron found lots of enjoyment with his niece and nephews. We are thinking about you and your family. Hugs to all.