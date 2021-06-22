Aaron Nolen Brammer



Aaron Nolen Brammer was the youngest son of Jay and Mary Brammer. He was the younger brother of Bob Brammer and Jane Brammer. He was the fun uncle to nephews, Douglas Brammer and Nolen Jones, and niece, Virginia Jones.



He grew up in Bassett and was an Eagle Scout. He travelled to Seattle to proudly observe his nephew Nolen's Eagle Scout installation 10 years ago. He held an MBA from Campbell University in Buies Creek, North Carolina. He lived for a few years in Raleigh, North Carolina, but returned to live in Bassett. He loved to travel including trips to Australia, New Zealand, Hawaii, and Alaska. But, his very favorite place to visit was Nags Head, North Carolina. We vacations there as children and he loved returning with Douglas, Virginia, and Nolen. Aaron loved to fish and to take Douglas, Virginia and Nolen fishing be it at a local pond, off shore fishing in the Outer Banks or off the coast of Washington. He also fished for salmon in Alaska. He could be stubborn and opinionated, but his heart was spun from gold. He enjoyed the fellowship of the Community Meals and the fun of the Pickers and Fiddlers jam sessions. I thank the Pocahontas Bassett Baptist Church Community for reaching out to nourish his body, his heart and his soul.



A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11 a.m. at the Roselawn Columbarium. The minister from Pocahontas Baptist Church will deliver the eulogy.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 22, 2021.