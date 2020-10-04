Ada Custer Goard
Ada Custer Goard, 100, of Stanleytown Health & Rehab, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.
A native of Patrick County, she was born on January 20, 1920, the daughter of the late William Custer and the late Betty Graham Custer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Marshall Goard; and four sisters and three brothers.
Mrs. Goard was retired from Bassett Walker and was the oldest member of Day Star Ministries of Bassett, Va.
She is survived by a daughter, Tilda Harris of Stanleytown, Va.; a son, Whudy Lee Goard and wife, Sharon, of Collinsville, Va.; as well as two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel up until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Goard family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com