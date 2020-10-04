Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ada Custer Goard
1920 - 2020
BORN
1920
DIED
2020
Ada Custer Goard

Ada Custer Goard, 100, of Stanleytown Health & Rehab, died on Friday, October 2, 2020, peacefully in her sleep.

A native of Patrick County, she was born on January 20, 1920, the daughter of the late William Custer and the late Betty Graham Custer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Marshall Goard; and four sisters and three brothers.

Mrs. Goard was retired from Bassett Walker and was the oldest member of Day Star Ministries of Bassett, Va.

She is survived by a daughter, Tilda Harris of Stanleytown, Va.; a son, Whudy Lee Goard and wife, Sharon, of Collinsville, Va.; as well as two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private. Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest register at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel up until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Goard family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Visitation
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
To my dear Moma (Grandmother ) You were the strongest woman I knew, I could never ask for a better person in the world. You left a wonderful legacy of a simple life, lots of love.
Archbishop Terry W Harris.
October 3, 2020