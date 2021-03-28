Alan Douglas Montgomery
Alan Douglas Montgomery, age 57, of Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Thursday, March 18, 2021 after battling Pancreatic Cancer for nine months.
Alan was born in Ashland, Ky. on March 26, 1963. He graduated from Martinsville High School, Martinsville, VA in 1981. He served in the United States Air Force from 1985 to 1989 and was stationed at Andrews Air Force Base. After his discharge from the Air Force Alan worked for Booz, Allen and Hamilton as a Defense Contractor in Arlington, Va. In 2000, he and his family moved to Venice, Florida. He spent a few years working in golf course maintenance and thoroughly enjoyed the perks of the industry. He went on to work for the City of Punta Gorda for nine years. His last place of employment was as a medical transportation provider for Apollo medical transportation. He found this job to be especially rewarding.
Alan was a man of strong Faith. He was a wonderful dad to his daughter, Kayla. They enjoyed going to parks, riding bikes, bowling, movies, or just hanging out on the couch watching Spongebob together. Alan loved to cook. Chili was his specialty and he spent years perfecting his recipe. He enjoyed playing golf and shooting pool. He was a talented drummer and spent many years in various school bands, the marching band in high school and a few garage bands before moving to Florida. He had an affinity for firearms and enjoyed target shooting. He was a Miami Dolphins fan but was more well known for being a fan for whichever team was playing against the New England Patriots.
Alan's sense of humor and his kind and generous heart will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Kayla and his wife, Deborah; his brother, Jack Bryan Montgomery and wife, Kathryn Young Montgomery of Alpharetta, Ga.; his sister, Sherri Leigh Beam McDonald and husband, Timothy Louis McDonald of, Martinsville, Va.; and his first cousin, Michael Patrick Douglas and wife, Theresa Douglas of South Point, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Melbourne Montgomery (d. 1964); his Mother, Ethel Juanita Douglas (d. 1992); and his Stepfather, the Rev. Arthur Everly Beam (d. 2011)
Visitation will take place at Farley Funeral Home, 265 Nokomis Avenue South, Venice, FL 34285 on Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 2 until 4 p.m. with a time of sharing at 3:30 p.m. followed by a gathering and one more bowl of Alan's legendary chili at the home of Brian and Kim LeBlanc. The Funeral service will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery on Monday, April 5, 2021 at 12:30 p.m.
Memorial contributions in lieu of flowers can be directed to the Salvation Army Center of Hope, 1400 10th Street, Sarasota, FL or Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 28, 2021.