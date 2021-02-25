Alan Kent Wagoner
Alan Kent Wagoner, 68, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on February 24, 2021, peacefully at his residence.
Ken was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on January 15, 1953, to James W. and Patsy L. Wagoner Jr. of Ridgeway, Virginia. After graduating from Drewry Mason High School in 1971, he then graduated from Danville Community College in automotive mechanics. He became a mechanic in the United States Air Force.
Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to ride the back roads of the Blue Ridge Mountains on his Harley Davidson. Kent could whistle just about anything and was a great southern cook! His friends remember that "his smile could light up an entire room."
Kent was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Debra. He is survived by his son, Alan; his brother, Jeff; his sister, Bonnie; and his grandson, Ethan.
Kent will be buried at the Minter Family Cemetery in Leatherwood, Virginia. A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans organization of your choice.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Mar. 7, 2021.