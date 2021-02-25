Menu
Alan Kent Wagoner
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Alan Kent Wagoner

Alan Kent Wagoner, 68, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on February 24, 2021, peacefully at his residence.

Ken was born in Martinsville, Virginia, on January 15, 1953, to James W. and Patsy L. Wagoner Jr. of Ridgeway, Virginia. After graduating from Drewry Mason High School in 1971, he then graduated from Danville Community College in automotive mechanics. He became a mechanic in the United States Air Force.

Ken was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He also loved to ride the back roads of the Blue Ridge Mountains on his Harley Davidson. Kent could whistle just about anything and was a great southern cook! His friends remember that "his smile could light up an entire room."

Kent was predeceased by his parents and his sister, Debra. He is survived by his son, Alan; his brother, Jeff; his sister, Bonnie; and his grandson, Ethan.

Kent will be buried at the Minter Family Cemetery in Leatherwood, Virginia. A private service will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Veterans organization of your choice.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Feb. 25 to Mar. 7, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to the family and I pray that they find peace in the memories.
Joni McBride
March 13, 2021
kent was my first cousin,and when were kids had fun at grandpa's house.my prayers are with bonnie and jeff.mike wagner.
michael g wagner
March 8, 2021
Prayers for Kent´s family! Sylvia Dance Handy DMHS Class of 1972
Sylvia Handy
February 27, 2021
My deepest condolences to his family and friends from your high school classmate.
Janice Hyler Campbell Price
February 27, 2021
