Alfred Thomas



December 20, 2020



Alfred Thomas, 69, of Boston, Mass., formerly of Martinsville, Va., passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in Boston. He was the son of the late Ross and Nannie Thomas.



He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Thomas; two brothers, Albert; his twin, John Dillard; and two sisters, Hattie Boseman of Boston, and Mary Sue Martin, Martinsville, Va. All arrangements are by J. B. Johnson Funeral Home, Boston, Mass.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 22, 2020.