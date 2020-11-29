Menu
Alisa Corns Oakes, 58, of Danville (formerly of Henry County), died on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on November 29, 1961 to the late Ruby Corns Knight and the late Marvin Eastridge.

She was a dedicated registered nurse, was of the Christian faith and a lover of cats.

She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. Thacker (Ted Crowder); son, Jonathan R. Oakes (Trisha Oakes); grandchildren, Christian Crowder, Bradley Crowder, Ethan Crowder, Arora Oakes, Jonathan Andrews, Stephen Moss and Kristen Moss; sisters, Pattie Wells Buckner, Loretta Robertson, Lisa Elgin and Lynda Nichols along with many friends whom she loved dearly.

There will be a floating visitation on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. in the Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Oakes family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA 24055
Nov
30
Graveside service
2:30p.m.
Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Carl and Trish Handy
November 28, 2020
Hi my name is Debbie Fuller now. I took care of alisa when she was a teenager in the hospital due to auto mobile accident. I thought so much of her and would run into her over the years and after becoming a nurse. I live in Clarksville and have retired. She will be grately missed. And I know she loved her kids and grandkids. Go’s bless you all and prayers. I will always hold her. In my heart.
Deborah Fuller
Friend
November 27, 2020
I'm lost for words,I'm so sorry if yall need me let me know.Alot of memories I'll never forget.Alot of talks i'll always remember.Love Yall Dale
Dale Robertson
Family
November 27, 2020
I miss you so much and now I miss you more. This is not how it was suppose be. When we got old we were going to go to the same nursing home and talk about our old times and worry the nurses. Sit in rocking chairs and count the stars at night. And now you are a star watching over us, your family on this crazy earth. For 53 years I've Love you Lisa
Loretta Robertson
Sister
November 26, 2020
I;m so sorry to hear about alisa corns oakes you all are in my thoughts , love , prayers ,love kelly bryson
Anne Bryson
Friend
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020
November 25, 2020