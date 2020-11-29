Alisa Corns Oakes
November 29, 1961 - November 22, 2020
Alisa Corns Oakes, 58, of Danville (formerly of Henry County), died on Sunday, November 22, 2020. She was born in Martinsville, Virginia on November 29, 1961 to the late Ruby Corns Knight and the late Marvin Eastridge.
She was a dedicated registered nurse, was of the Christian faith and a lover of cats.
She is survived by a daughter, Jennifer L. Thacker (Ted Crowder); son, Jonathan R. Oakes (Trisha Oakes); grandchildren, Christian Crowder, Bradley Crowder, Ethan Crowder, Arora Oakes, Jonathan Andrews, Stephen Moss and Kristen Moss; sisters, Pattie Wells Buckner, Loretta Robertson, Lisa Elgin and Lynda Nichols along with many friends whom she loved dearly.
There will be a floating visitation on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel followed by a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. in the Russell Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is required and social distancing is to be observed.
Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Oakes family.
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.