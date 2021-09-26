Alison Robinson Mattox



Alison Mattox, at age 82, passed away very peacefully on September 21, 2021, at Kings Grant Retirement Community, Martinsville.



She was born Alison Bedford Robinson in Glasgow, Scotland, to parents, Samuel and Jemima Robinson. She had two older siblings, Jimmy and Isobel, and one younger, Samuel Lennox, who all survive her. Alison is also survived by many beloved nieces and nephews from many parts of the world; two brothers-in-law, Henry and Charles Mattox; a sister-in-law, Anne Mattox Lackey; and her dear and loyal friend, Nancy Milburn.



A bright young person, she sailed through her early schooling. She graduated from Jordanhill College of Education in Glasgow and later taught at Langloan Primary School in Coatbridge. She found herself the youngest in a staffroom where most of the others were contemplating retirement and set about brightening their lives. Presumably the students benefited too. She had many interests but one which dominated her life at that time was country dancing. Weekends were devoted to this pastime and the associated music and activities remained an interest for the rest of her life.



Seeking fresh horizons, she took up a post with a wealthy Washington lawyer as a nanny and emigrated to the U.S. in 1964. Her employers had a second home in Yorktown, while there, she met her husband to be, William "Bill" Mattox, a student at William & Mary College. They married in 1966 and lived in the Williamsburg area for the next 50 years. She taught in the area, then worked at United Virginia Bank for many years. Alison enjoyed reading, gardening and was especially accomplished in needlework. She cross-stitched countless Christmas, holiday, and other scenes as gifts for family and friends.



Alison proudly received her Certificate of Naturalization of the United States on December 13, 1995 and embraced her life as a U.S. and Virginia citizen. However, her Scottish heritage remained a firm foundation throughout her life here. She loved recounting stories of Scotland's history, customs and family. She never lost her lovely brogue.



Alison and Bill moved to King's Grant in 2018. The family will be forever grateful to the kind and loving care of staff at King's Grant and Mountain Valley Hospice.



A private memorial service to celebrate the lives of Alison and Bill will be held at a later date.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 26, 2021.