Allen F. Weidhaas
1954 - 2020
BORN
1954
DIED
2020
Allen F. Weidhaas

Mr. Allen F. Weidhaas, age 66, of Stuart, Virginia, passed away on September 18, 2020. He was born in Easthampton, Massachusetts, on January 23, 1954, to the late George Weidhaas and Eleanor Marciniak Weidhaas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 41 years, Caroline Lester Weidhaas; and brother, Mark G. Weidhaas of Bozeman, Montana.

Mr. Weidhaas was a renowned artist, winning many prestigious awards for both his wood carvings and bronze sculptures. He was also Director of Advertising for Hunting and Fishing Collectibles Magazine for many years.

Mr. Weidhaas is survived by his son, Clinton Weidhaas and friend, Anna Shough; niece, Sara Weidhaas Gram; and nephew, Karl Weidhaas.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Moody's Funeral Home in Stuart. Burial will follow at Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church, 119 Bouldin Lane, Stuart, VA 24171. Due to the ongoing health concerns, there will be no formal visitation, however, public viewing will be available on Saturday, September 26, 2020, from 12 until 5 p.m. Please remember to social distance and wear a mask for everyone's protection.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial contributions be made to Bouldin Memorial Presbyterian Church, Attn: Della Fulcher, Treasurer, 590 American Legion Rd, Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be made by visiting moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Services
202 West Blue Ridge Street PO Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171
Sep
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Moody Funeral Services
202 West Blue Ridge Street PO Box 307, Stuart, VA 24171
