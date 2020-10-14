Alta Mae Pierce Chinault
Alta Mae Pierce Chinault, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in West Virginia on May 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Amos Pierce and the late Sylvia Rigsby Pierce.
In Addition to her parents, Alta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earnest Lee Chinault; brothers, Onie Pierce, Dale Pierce and Bill Pierce; sister, Edith Jackson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Chinault.
She was a member of Valley Drive Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.
Alta is survived by sons, Dale Chinault of Hiwassee and Barry Chinault and wife Peggy of Martinsville; grandchildren, Angela Willis, Kathleen Griffin, Brandi Perry, Rodney Bryant and Jason Gearheart; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A graveside will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.