Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Alta Mae Pierce Chinault
1934 - 2020
BORN
May 2, 1934
DIED
October 10, 2020
Alta Mae Pierce Chinault

Alta Mae Pierce Chinault, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home. She was born in West Virginia on May 2, 1934, the daughter of the late Amos Pierce and the late Sylvia Rigsby Pierce.

In Addition to her parents, Alta was preceded in death by her loving husband, Earnest Lee Chinault; brothers, Onie Pierce, Dale Pierce and Bill Pierce; sister, Edith Jackson; daughter-in-law, Debbie Chinault.

She was a member of Valley Drive Baptist Church and a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother.

Alta is survived by sons, Dale Chinault of Hiwassee and Barry Chinault and wife Peggy of Martinsville; grandchildren, Angela Willis, Kathleen Griffin, Brandi Perry, Rodney Bryant and Jason Gearheart; six great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

A graveside will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, October 15, 2020, Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville with Pastor Bobby Rakes officiating.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is serving the Chinault family.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
, Martinsville , Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
There are so many things I could say about Alta - beginning with her smile and sweet voice - her love for her family and for us cousins. Her love for God and Jesus Her always helping others. Alta led a beautiful life and missed her husband dearly. She had 2 very devoted sons and there families. Alta was what we all strive to be like in this life. May her memory be eternal to all of us. I will miss her coming to our reunions with all her great goodies. I will always send love to her and Barry and Dale
judi spencer
October 13, 2020