There are so many things I could say about Alta - beginning with her smile and sweet voice - her love for her family and for us cousins. Her love for God and Jesus Her always helping others. Alta led a beautiful life and missed her husband dearly. She had 2 very devoted sons and there families. Alta was what we all strive to be like in this life. May her memory be eternal to all of us. I will miss her coming to our reunions with all her great goodies. I will always send love to her and Barry and Dale

judi spencer October 13, 2020