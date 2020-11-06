Menu
Althea Gill Brown
Althea Gill Brown

Althea Gill Brown, 82, of Martinsville, transitioned on Wednesday, November 4, 1920.

A floating visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with the family being present from 2 until 4 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at the chapel.

Due to CDC guidelines facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Hines Funeral Services, Inc. is serving the Brown family.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
8
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112-6405
Nov
9
Funeral service
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
903 Starling Avenue, Martinsville, VA 24112-6405
Funeral services provided by:
Hines Funeral Svc Inc
Our thoughts and prayers are with you family. Psalms 116:5, tells us that "Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His faithful servants". Praying that the Lord will console and comfort you family at this time.
Rev. Charlie & Lady Patricia Smith
November 5, 2020