Althea Gill Brown



Althea Gill Brown, 82, of Martinsville, transitioned on Wednesday, November 4, 1920.



A floating visitation will be held Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with the family being present from 2 until 4 p.m. A private funeral service will be held Monday, November 9, 2020, at the chapel.



Due to CDC guidelines facial coverings are required and social distancing will be observed. Hines Funeral Services, Inc. is serving the Brown family.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 6, 2020.