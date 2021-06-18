Alvis Ralph Shelton
April 11, 1931 - June 15, 2021
Mr. Alvis Ralph Shelton, age 90 of Ferrum, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his home. He was born in Patrick County on April 11, 1931 to the late William Thomas Shelton, Sr. and Pearle Turner Shelton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Thomas Shelton Jr., Charley Randolph Shelton; a half-sister, Lucille B. Nester; four brothers-in-law, K. Glenn Stovall, J. Cornelius Stovall, Ralph A. Stovall, Jerry B. Nester; and three sisters-in-law, Cindy Agnew Stovall, Marie G. Shelton, and Ruby H. Shelton. Ralph served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and attended Union Primitive Baptist Church. He had retired from DuPont and loved going to yard sales and doing woodwork. He never met a stranger.
Surviving is his loving wife of 62 years, Alberta Stovall Shelton of the home; two nieces, Susie Smith, Opal Coalson; one nephew, Greg Shelton; two sisters-in-law, Jean Stovall, and Nancy Stovall both of Patrick Springs; and numerous other family members and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Shelton will be held on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Elder Mark Terry and Rev. Rick Anderson officiating. Military rites will be performed by the Patrick County Veterans Memorial Honor Guard. Burial will follow in the Union Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday evening from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Primitive Baptist Church c/o Mark Terry, 296 Bull Run Rd, Bassett, VA 24055. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 18, 2021.