Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes LewisDecember 29, 1981 - December 11, 2021Andrea Nicole "Nikki" Oakes Lewis, 39, of Union Hall, Va., passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021. She was born on December 29, 1981, in Martinsville, Va.Nikki was a graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School in 1999 and she was a RN Graduate from Patrick Henry Community College. She wasa. employed by Penhook Minute Market and the Whistle Stop.She is survived by her husband, Devin Lewis; mother, Donna Scearce (John); brother, Brandon Oakes; sons, Alec Cameron Oakes, Zachary Tyler Oakes, and Eric Lewis (Tara); daughter, Peyton Lewis; granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Lewis; and special sister, Krystle Hammock. She was preceded in death by her father, H.G. Oakes Jr.; paternal grandparents, Henry and Carrie Oakes; and maternal grandparents, Dillard and Brownie Robertson.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services with Pastor Carl Keith and Minister Tim Wood officiating. Visitation will be prior to the service from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Norris Funeral Services is serving the Lewis family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com