Angie was a very close friend to me and many others.she and i have made so many memory's she was a very kind outgoing person always trying to think of others.we lost touch as life past us by as i just now read of her passing i wished i could have said goodbye i could have thanked her for the friendship she shared with me,i learned a lot from ang,we had more fun thats humanly possible.i will never forget her or our rides in the vw bug she loved so well and it would jam her taste in music made her special i can not beleive she is gone .......far to soon i love ya girl maybe ya momma and brian didnt give ya to much hell when ya got there lol thanks for everything i will forever remember you my old friend lifes just not fair anymore RIP see ya then

Fonda Turman Martin Fain Friend February 18, 2022