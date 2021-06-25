Angela M. Boyd
Angela M. Boyd, 53, of Stuart, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home. She was born in Ohio, on September 30, 1967, to Harold Boyd and the late Linda Stacy Boyd. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Brian Boyd and Dennis Harold Boyd.
In addition to her father, she is survived by a brother, William Greathouse. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. All other services will be private for family only.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Boyd family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.