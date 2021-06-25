Menu
Angela M. Boyd
1967 - 2021
BORN
1967
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Angela M. Boyd

Angela M. Boyd, 53, of Stuart, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home. She was born in Ohio, on September 30, 1967, to Harold Boyd and the late Linda Stacy Boyd. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, William Brian Boyd and Dennis Harold Boyd.

In addition to her father, she is survived by a brother, William Greathouse. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 27, 2021, from 4 until 6 p.m. in the chapel of Bassett Funeral Service. All other services will be private for family only.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Boyd family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
27
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Angie was a very close friend to me and many others.she and i have made so many memory's she was a very kind outgoing person always trying to think of others.we lost touch as life past us by as i just now read of her passing i wished i could have said goodbye i could have thanked her for the friendship she shared with me,i learned a lot from ang,we had more fun thats humanly possible.i will never forget her or our rides in the vw bug she loved so well and it would jam her taste in music made her special i can not beleive she is gone .......far to soon i love ya girl maybe ya momma and brian didnt give ya to much hell when ya got there lol thanks for everything i will forever remember you my old friend lifes just not fair anymore RIP see ya then
Fonda Turman Martin Fain
Friend
February 18, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with you all
Teresa Stowe
Friend
June 28, 2021
I just can not believe this she was a great woman! She is my son God mother. We had some good times she will before ever missed
Peggy Williams
Friend
June 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all!
Janice Lott
Friend
June 25, 2021
