Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Angeline Martin Riddle
1918 - 2021
BORN
1918
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
109 Broad Street
Martinsville, VA
Angeline Martin Riddle

February 16, 1918 - March 20, 2021

Angeline Martin Riddle, 103, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born in Henry County on February 16, 1918 to William F. Martin and Emma Joyce Martin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest C. Riddle; her son, F.C. Riddle; and 13 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughter, Gloria R. Vipperman (Jay); sons, Garry D. Riddle (Nancy) and Randy L. Riddle (Vickie); seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Riddle was a long-time member of Horsepasture Christian Church. She loved life and being with people. She also enjoyed knitting and sporting events.

A visitation will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A 2 p.m. graveside service will follow in the Church Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Missions of Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Horsepasture Christian Church
VA
Mar
23
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Church Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Condolences from Louise Riddle Smith, Janet Ann Deal Richardson, Leon.
Janet Richardson
March 21, 2021
Anyone whose good to you as a kid lives in your heart forever.
Roger Rea
March 21, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results