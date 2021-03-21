Angeline Martin Riddle
February 16, 1918 - March 20, 2021
Angeline Martin Riddle, 103, of Ridgeway, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. She was born in Henry County on February 16, 1918 to William F. Martin and Emma Joyce Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Forrest C. Riddle; her son, F.C. Riddle; and 13 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her daughter, Gloria R. Vipperman (Jay); sons, Garry D. Riddle (Nancy) and Randy L. Riddle (Vickie); seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Riddle was a long-time member of Horsepasture Christian Church. She loved life and being with people. She also enjoyed knitting and sporting events.
A visitation will be held at Horsepasture Christian Church from 1 until 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. A 2 p.m. graveside service will follow in the Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Missions of Horsepasture Christian Church, 1146 Horsepasture-Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148 or to the charity of the donor's choice
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 21, 2021.