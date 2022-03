Sorry this is belated, I just found this. Brenda and family, we love ya'll and miss y'all. Ann will be missed by us all. I remember her as a very good woman with high standards. Not many could live up to her morals. This is to be admired very highly. The world is a worse place without her. Not many like that left. She left a legacy and she gave us Brenda and Lonnie - 2 sweet souls whom we love(d) very much. She always strived very hard, wanting everything to be right for her family. I know she enjoyed being in church and good singing and preaching. Now she can finally relax, rest and enjoy God's Presence forever. We love ya'll! Take care of yourselves.

Sheldon and Gloria Wright February 28, 2021