Ann Winn
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Ann Bocock Winn

August 19, 1934 - October 26, 2020

Ann Bocock Winn, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. She was born on August 19, 1934, in Martinsville to the late Drewry "Squirrel" Bocock and Anna Wyatt Bocock.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin C. Winn; son, Drewry Joseph Winn; and infant daughter, Suzanne Wyatt Winn.

She is survived by her son, Benjamin C. Winn Jr. of Leesburg, Virginia and her sister, Ellen B. Carey of Staunton, Virginia.

Mrs. Winn was a longtime employee of the Martinsville Bulletin and a member of Starling Avenue Baptist.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 30, 2020, at Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made the Martinsville Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 246, Martinsville, VA. 24114.

Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 28, 2020.
