Anna Lee Moore Carter, 69, of Martinsville, Va. transitioned on Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Carver Memorial Gardens with Bishop Earley Dillard, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 65 Harris Street, Martinsville, Va. at other times.
All services will be in accordance with CDC guidelines which include facial coverings and social distancing.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2021.
I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of Anna Lee. She was such a great person and friend. My thoughts and Prayers are with Chris, Andy and the family.
Patty Wilkins
March 15, 2021
I am so very sorry for your loss Chris, Andy, and the rest my family. My God comfort and console your heart and mind, as only He can.
Veronica Cecil Starling
March 9, 2021
Hello Family...my heart is broken as Anna Lee has gone to be with the Lord and Family. The Lord is with the family
even to the end of the Age.
Love my family.
Clyde A. Moore, Jr.
1 336 971 6196 cell phone
Moore Clyde
March 9, 2021
Sorry for your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W. Spencer, President.
Hazel W. Spencer
March 9, 2021
So So Sorry for your lost and May God t and May t Bless you all my ft for along time we did so much toget back in the days I will miss you my friend RIPandGod Bless