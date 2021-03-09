Anna Lee Moore Carter



March 5, 2021



Anna Lee Moore Carter, 69, of Martinsville, Va. transitioned on Friday, March 5, 2021 at her home.



Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Carver Memorial Gardens with Bishop Earley Dillard, officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 3 until 5 p.m. and will be at the home at 65 Harris Street, Martinsville, Va. at other times.



All services will be in accordance with CDC guidelines which include facial coverings and social distancing.



Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2021.