Annie Hairston
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Annie Hairston

Annie Hairston, 88, of Massie Street South, Martinsville, Va., departed from this life on Friday, December 17, 2021, at her residence. Arrangements will be announced by Hairston Funeral Home.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 19, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
Sponsored by Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville.
To Sylvia and the family. My heart was saddened when I got the call that Ms Annie had passed. I used to sit on the porch with her and we´d laugh and talk about some of everything. The last time I was up there she told me how much she missed Mr Harry. It was my plan to spend some time with her this holiday season, but God had better plans. That she enter into her rest. God bless and keep you , family, and know, Ms Annie is fine. I love you and will keep you lifted in prayer.
Veronica Oliver Hale
Friend
December 21, 2021
