To Sylvia and the family. My heart was saddened when I got the call that Ms Annie had passed. I used to sit on the porch with her and we´d laugh and talk about some of everything. The last time I was up there she told me how much she missed Mr Harry. It was my plan to spend some time with her this holiday season, but God had better plans. That she enter into her rest. God bless and keep you , family, and know, Ms Annie is fine. I love you and will keep you lifted in prayer.

Veronica Oliver Hale Friend December 21, 2021