Annie Mae Barker Ray Whitlock, 85, of Axton, Va., passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020. She was born on December 31, 1934, to the late Alvis Cheek Barker and Ethel Isley Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Theodore Ray; and brothers, A.C. Barker, David Ray Barker, and Levi Barker.

Mrs. Whitlock is survived by her second husband, Edgar Ronnie Whitlock of Axton, Va.; daughter, Martha Ray West and husband, Stephen West, of Axton, Va.; sister, Dolly Wilson of Axton, Va.; grandchildren, Justin Stephen West and Donna R. Wolfe; and great-grandchildren, Morgan Allred, Kyndall Allred, and Nathaniel Henry West.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor David Deisher officiating. Visitation will be held from 12 until 1:30 p.m. prior to the service at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va., is serving the Whitlock family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA 24115
Dec
6
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
Donna, please know that we send our sincerest sympathies for the loss of your grandmother...hugs to you, Andy, your girls & mom during this time of heartache & loss..love to all
Sandra Chappell
December 6, 2020