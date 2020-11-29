Annie Marie Walker Hodges
November 25, 2020
Annie Marie Walker Hodges, 95, of Rocky Mount, Va., passed to her eternal Heavenly home on November 25, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Wilson Hodges; her father and mother, Barney and Macey Walker; her grandson, Dwayne Mason; her daughter-in-law, Beth Hodges; two sisters, Margie Wright and Jeanette Adams; and one brother, W.C. Walker.
She is survived by her children, Nancy Mason (Alan), Elizabeth Lazenby (Donald), and Buddy Hodges; grandchildren, Tina Mason, Josh Lazenby (Denise), Amy Belcher (Jeff), and Aaron Mason (Meghan); great-grandchildren, Ethan Steele (Shannon), Carly Steele, Trevor Belcher (Brittany), Kaela Mason, Candace Lazenby, Kyler Mason, and Rylen Mason; great great-grandchildren, Ava Ness, Lane Belcher, and Laken Belcher; sisters, Ellin Cobler, Sue Mason, and Betty Whisnant (Zeke); brother, James Walker (Jane); and many nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly and treated as her own children. Marie gave her life to the care and love of her husband, her children, and her grandchildren.
She worked beside her husband in the tobacco fields and vegetable gardens. She milked the cows, slopped the pigs; and fed the chickens. She was a wonderful homemaker. She believed that "cleanliness is next to godliness." She was a marvelous old-fashioned cook and she always tried to make everyone's favorite foods. She was at home every day when her children walked up the hill after getting off the school bus. She learned to drive at the age of 55. She loved her trips to Myrtle Beach with the women from her church. She went to Israel with her daughter when she was 73 years old.
Like so many women in her generation she was strong, determined, and resilient. She lived by the scripture: "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me," Philippians 4:13. Marie was a faithful Christian saved by the grace of God. She was a dedicated member of Bethlehem United Methodist Church for over 50 years. She taught Sunday School and influenced the lives of many children. For many years she was a supportive member of the mission endeavors of the Women's Society of Christian Service. Her heart's desire was for all people to experience the saving love of Christ. Marie's life was lived in a manner that was a witness to Christ to all those who had the privilege of knowing her. God gave us an angel here on earth when he gave us our mother--our Granny. God placed her in the midst of our lives and she has been our angel of joy, laughter, humility, peace, grace, love, kindness, and thoughtfulness. These characteristics were evident in her sweet, sweet spirit. We will miss our Mama's presence among us; but we rejoice to know our angel is in Heaven with her Lord. We are grateful for the loving care our mother received at Franklin Health and Rehabilitation Center.
A private graveside service with immediate family only will be held at Franklin Memorial Park with Covid-19 precautions being followed. No flowers please. Donations may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 2085 Crooked Oak Rd., Rocky Mount, VA 24151 or a charity of your choice
. Arrangements by Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 29, 2020.