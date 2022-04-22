Menu
Arizona Church "Zonie" Brown
Arizona "Zonie" Church Brown

Arizona "Zonie" Church Brown, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.

She was born in Panther, W.Va., on January 14, 1936, to the late Matthew Church and the late Florence Justice Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Brown Sr.; son, Paul Brown Jr.; brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Pearl, Georgia, Edith, Edna and Florence.

Zonie is survived by special friends, Cindy Maontrief and husband, Hulet; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Rakes and Pastor Raymond Moorefield officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com.

Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Brown family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
24
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Apr
24
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I worked with Her at Bassett Middle School. Fond memories of her. She was such a kind person. Heaven gained an angel. Prayers for her family
Linda Joyce
April 21, 2022
My prayers to her family friends
Teresa sue Allen
April 21, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Zonie was always a sweet and kind lady. Zonie & Paul were both really good friends.
Herbert & Pat Helms
Friend
April 21, 2022
