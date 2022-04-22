Arizona "Zonie" Church Brown
Arizona "Zonie" Church Brown, 86, of Martinsville, passed away on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Mulberry Creek Nursing & Rehab in Martinsville.
She was born in Panther, W.Va., on January 14, 1936, to the late Matthew Church and the late Florence Justice Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Brown Sr.; son, Paul Brown Jr.; brother, Lawrence; and sisters, Pearl, Georgia, Edith, Edna and Florence.
Zonie is survived by special friends, Cindy Maontrief and husband, Hulet; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 12 until 1 p.m. in Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where a funeral service will be follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Bobby Rakes and Pastor Raymond Moorefield officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Burial Park in Martinsville.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 22, 2022.