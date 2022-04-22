Menu
Dr. Arthur Michael Sleeper
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 24 2022
2:30p.m.
Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel
Dr. Arthur Michael Sleeper

Dr. Arthur Michael Sleeper, 77, of Martinsville, Va., passed away on April 19, 2022.

Arthur was born on September 15, 1944, to Samuel and Leah Sleeper in Worcester, Mass. He graduated from the University of Miami School of Medicine in 1987 and completed his Fellowship in Oncology from the National Institute of Health in 1994. Prior to Arthur obtaining his MD in Oncology, he had a Ph.D. in Physics.

In the Spring of 1995, Arthur moved his family to Martinsville, Va., where he served for 19 years as the Oncologist at the Ravenel Oncology Center at Memorial Hospital.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Sharon Sleeper; son, Brendon Collins; daughter, Kasey Braun; his grandchildren, Kieran Collins, Gwenyth Braun, and Abigail Braun; brother, Bobby Sleeper and his wife, Annie Sleeper; brother, Martin Sleeper and his wife, Judy Sleeper; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services will be held at Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory, Martinsville Chapel on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Martinsville SPCA, an organization Arthur felt strongly about at 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Sleeper family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2022.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.