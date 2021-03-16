Audrey Evelyn Shelton Penn
Audrey Evelyn Shelton Penn quietly passed away on Friday evening, March 13, 2021 in her Fieldale, Va. home, after struggling with health conditions. The Lord was ready for her to come to her heavenly home, so he gently and peacefully allowed her to pass over to glory.
Audrey was the daughter of the late Harden Lester Sr. and Katherine Millner Shelton of Ridgeway, Va. She attended George Washington Carver High School where she graduated with the Class of 1959. Her classmates remember her as being a good academic student who was kind and very friendly.
She was married to William "Billy" M. Penn on November 27, 1963 (58 years) and from that holy union two lovely daughters were born, Kerry Lynn (deceased) and Catrina Michelle Penn of Rock Hill, S.C.
Audrey was preceded in death by daughter, Kerry Lynn; her parents, Harden, Sr. and Katherine; brother, Paul Howard, Stoneville, N.C.; sister, Roberta Dalton Ridgeway, Va.; sisters-in-law, Dovie Shelton, Ridgeway, Va., Mozelle Shelton, Madison, N.C., and Nancy Shelton, Stoneville, N.C.
She will be remembered lovingly by her husband, William "Billy"; daughter, Catrina Michelle; sisters, Margaret A. Faust (Joseph) Arlington, Texas, and Phyllis Dejarnette (Michael), Sumter, S.C.; brothers, Harden L. Shelton Jr. (Dovie, deceased), Ridgeway, Va., Robert W. Shelton (Mozelle deceased), Madison, N.C., Alvin G. Shelton (Deborah Rena), Charlotte, N.C.; and brother-in-law, Harold W. Dalton (Roberta, deceased) Rocky Mountain, Va. She has a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins who, along with her siblings, call her Autie.
As a devoted member of New Bethel Christian Church, Audrey dedicated time in singing praises to God in both the Gospel and Senior choirs. She was also a Missionary Treasurer for several years and volunteered in other capacities at the church.
She was employed for more than 30 years as a knitter at Sales Knitting/Tultex Company until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, especially planting flowers, and placing them creatively on her front porch where she enjoyed sitting, rocking, and drinking iced tea with Billy. Even though Audrey was considered quiet, she loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. She was indeed an outstanding human being, a true and faithful child of God!
Without reservations, Audrey loved her family and was especially close to her daughter, Catrina. She and Catrina talked at least once a day and always shared the words "I Love You" before ending their conversations.
Our community will miss another great neighbor and friend, Audrey Evelyn Penn. There will be no public viewing. The family will have a private service that will livestream at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at www.perryspencerfuneralhome.com
. Due to Covid-19 the family is limiting visitors. Please call before visiting. Masks and social distancing are required. Services are entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home, Eden.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2021.