Audrey Joyce Tatum
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Audrey Joyce Tatum

Audrey Joyce Tatum, of Collinsville passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Tatum family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judy Campbell
Friend
December 17, 2021
We appreciate all of the help with the Patrick Henry Rose Group. There are many great memories and the assistance will be missed. Prayers for Daniel and the family.
Janice Sellers
Friend
December 16, 2021
Audrey and I graduated from BHS together after being classmates for many years. We so enjoyed reconnecting at our 50th reunion. She was such a joy. Peace to you, my dear friend. Kak
Kathryn Keck
December 16, 2021
My dearest Audrey, You were my work mom at Bassett Walker. You were always there to listen to me and give me great advise. Every time I saw your name listed here at the hospital I would come and visit with you. I will miss seeing you in the grocery store. God has gain a special angel.
Liz Clark Jorgensen
Friend
December 16, 2021
My condolences and prayers
Geneva MARTIN
Other
December 16, 2021
Sending our sincere Condolences and Prayers to Daniel and all the family. We are so sorry to hear about Audrey's passing.
Bobby and Ethylene Tatum
December 15, 2021
