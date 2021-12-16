To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Judy Campbell
December 17, 2021
We appreciate all of the help with the Patrick Henry Rose Group. There are many great memories and the assistance will be missed. Prayers for Daniel and the family.
Janice Sellers
December 16, 2021
Audrey and I graduated from BHS together after being classmates for many years. We so enjoyed reconnecting at our 50th reunion. She was such a joy. Peace to you, my dear friend. Kak
Kathryn Keck
December 16, 2021
My dearest Audrey, You were my work mom at Bassett Walker. You were always there to listen to me and give me great advise. Every time I saw your name listed here at the hospital I would come and visit with you. I will miss seeing you in the grocery store. God has gain a special angel.
Liz Clark Jorgensen
December 16, 2021
My condolences and prayers
Geneva MARTIN
December 16, 2021
Sending our sincere Condolences and Prayers to Daniel and all the family. We are so sorry to hear about Audrey's passing.