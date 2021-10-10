Menu
Aven Lee Watson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Aven Lee Watson

Aven Lee Watson, 74, of Bassett, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
12:30p.m. - 1:30p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service Chapel
VA
Oct
15
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You and your family are in our thoughts an prayers.
Mark, Christie, Camile & Sally Ann @ Stegall Insurance Agenc;y
Acquaintance
October 12, 2021
U will be greatly missed by so many I'm glad I got to know u you were a wonderful person inside and out you can go spend all the time u want to with mom now tell her I said hello and I love her and miss her until we meet again May u rest in peace
Darlene keaton
Friend
October 11, 2021
So very sorry to hear about this.
Joanne Uh
Friend
October 11, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always Uncle Aven.
Kristy Koger
Family
October 11, 2021
