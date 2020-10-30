Avis Delores Mounce Martin
Avis "Dee" Delores Mounce Martin, 74, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence. She was born on April 9, 1946, in Rockingham, North Carolina, to the late James Edwin Mounce Sr., and Oakey Belcher Mounce.
She was a member of White's Chapel Baptist Church, loved gardening, plants and working outdoors. She had worked as a seamstress for over thirty years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Dale Martin; and brothers, James Edwin Mounce Jr., Bobby Hampton, and Daniel Rayburn (Nub).
She is survived by a daughter, Penny Rakes (Joe); sister, Patsy Young (Herbert); brother, Johnny Mounce; one grandchild; and special friend, Gene Lawson.
A graveside service will be at White's Chapel Baptist Church cemetery on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. with the Reverend Robert Pruitt officiating. A floating visitation will be Sunday, November 1, 2020, from 3 until 6 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.