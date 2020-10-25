Barbara Ann Stone
January 6, 1940 - October 24, 2020
Barbara Ann Stone, 80, of Axton, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Mulberry Creek Assisted Living in Martinsville, Va.
A Graveside Service will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Shiloh Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Ms. Stone will lie in repose at Fair Funeral Home Monday, October 26, 2020, from 12 to 6 p.m. Covid 19 restrictions should be followed. The service will be live-streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook for those who are unable to attend the service.
Barbara was born January 6, 1940 in Rockingham County to the late George and Ethel Joyce Stone. Ms. Stone was a member of Aiken Summit Wesleyan Church. She was a retiree of Fieldcrest Mills where she worked as a spinner.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Howard Stone, Curtis Stone, Leonard Stone, George William Stone, and Randolph Stone; sisters, Josephine Martin and Margaret Gee and Sue Turner.
Barbara is survived by her nieces and nephews.
A special "Thank You" to Mountain Valley Hospice for all their care.
Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 25, 2020.