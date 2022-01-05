Barbara Foley Hopkins
December 22, 1931 - January 2, 2022
Barbara Foley Hopkins, age 90 of Bassett, Virginia went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 2, 2022.
Mrs. Hopkins was born on December 22, 1931 to the late Aaron Foley and the late Minnie Hollandsworth Foley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hopkins; her daughter, Wanda Diane Hopkins; one sister, Nancy Foley Graham; four brothers, Jimmy Foley, Gene Foley, Tommy Foley and David Foley. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith. She was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by two sons, Randall Hopkins, Michael Hopkins (Denise); two brothers, Winford Foley, Wallace Foley; and one granddaughter, Erin Goodman (Bryan).
Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.