Barbara Foley Hopkins
1931 - 2022
BORN
1931
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway
Bassett, VA
Barbara Foley Hopkins

December 22, 1931 - January 2, 2022

Barbara Foley Hopkins, age 90 of Bassett, Virginia went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

Mrs. Hopkins was born on December 22, 1931 to the late Aaron Foley and the late Minnie Hollandsworth Foley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Troy Hopkins; her daughter, Wanda Diane Hopkins; one sister, Nancy Foley Graham; four brothers, Jimmy Foley, Gene Foley, Tommy Foley and David Foley. She was of the Primitive Baptist Faith. She was an avid fan of the Atlanta Braves.

Mrs. Hopkins is survived by two sons, Randall Hopkins, Michael Hopkins (Denise); two brothers, Winford Foley, Wallace Foley; and one granddaughter, Erin Goodman (Bryan).

Funeral Services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Collins Funeral Home, 30 Riverside Hwy, Bassett, Virginia. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service from 12 until 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Old Center Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

Online condolences at www.collinsmckeestonebassett.com. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Hopkins Family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
6
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Jan
6
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
30 Riverside Highway, Bassett, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Collins-McKee-Stone Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
sorry hear about Mrs Hopkins.
richard harold
January 5, 2022
