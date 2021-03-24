Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Barbara Ann Kobelia
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Barbara Ann Kobelia

December 23, 1937 - March 23, 2021

Barbara Ann Kobelia, 83, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born December 23, 1937 in Syracuse, New York, to the late C. Ernest Smith and Mary Alice Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Bernadette Marie.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville; she was loved by her many relatives and friends, and will be missed by all. Before retirement she had been employed in administration.

Mrs. Kobelia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rudolph Kobelia; sons, Keith Andrew Kobelia and Jason Alan Kobelia; brother, James Smith; and 11 grandchildren, Luke, Christina, Timothy, Bethany, Karis, Benjamin, Jonathan, Samantha, Nicholas, Steven and Caitlan Kobelia.

A private Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, officiated by Dr. Larry Cheek, the Rev. Merle Brown and Dr. Keith Kobelia.

Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Memorial service
First Baptist Church of Collinsville
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My sympathy to you Rudy and the family. Barbara was wonderful, fun individual. I loved traveling with she and Doris to Roanoke to shop. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to help you or your family during this difficult time.
Karen Doss
March 25, 2021
I´m so sorry. I was honored to get to know this couple when they came to music night at Spencer penn. They talked a little funny. Ha. We had some good memories.
Mary jordan
March 25, 2021
We are sad, but glad that Barb is in the very presence of God right now. Barb was an unforgettable friend. We have so much enjoyed our friendship with Barb & Rudy over the years. Many great times shared to be remembered. Rudy, we're bathing you and the family in prayer.
Bruce & Joan Porter, Baldwinsville, NY
March 24, 2021
What a beautiful person! Barb will be missed by all. May the Lord´s peace be with the family today and days that follow.
Charles E Fickling
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results