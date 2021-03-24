Barbara Ann Kobelia
December 23, 1937 - March 23, 2021
Barbara Ann Kobelia, 83, of Bassett, passed away on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital. She was born December 23, 1937 in Syracuse, New York, to the late C. Ernest Smith and Mary Alice Lamb. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sister Bernadette Marie.
She was a member of First Baptist Church of Collinsville; she was loved by her many relatives and friends, and will be missed by all. Before retirement she had been employed in administration.
Mrs. Kobelia is survived by her husband of 48 years, Rudolph Kobelia; sons, Keith Andrew Kobelia and Jason Alan Kobelia; brother, James Smith; and 11 grandchildren, Luke, Christina, Timothy, Bethany, Karis, Benjamin, Jonathan, Samantha, Nicholas, Steven and Caitlan Kobelia.
A private Memorial Service will be on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Collinsville, officiated by Dr. Larry Cheek, the Rev. Merle Brown and Dr. Keith Kobelia.
Wright Funeral Service and Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.