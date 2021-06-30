Barbara Lea Linkhorn
June 25, 2021
Barbara Lea Linkhorn, age 87, of Plain City, Ohio, formerly of Columbus, passed away on Friday, June 25, 2021. Retired from Commomwealth Capital Corporation, she was born in Martinsville, Va. and graduated from Axton High School in Axton, Va.
Survived by her brother, Philip Winn of Martinsville, Va.; sister, Susan Hodges of Bassett, Va.; nephews, Matthew (Jinky) Carter of Concord, N.C. and the Rev. Randy Winn of Stokesdale, N.C.; great-niece, Megan Winn; stepdaughters, Cheryl (Lloyd) Hamblin, Caren (Dave) Cashell and Julia (Tom) Lockard; stepsons, Lloyd "Chip" (Linda) Linkhorn, Todd (Sharon) Linkhorn and Bradley (Patti) Coverdale; step grandchildren, Angelic and Joseph Hamblin, Alannah, Jamie and Jesse Linkhorn, Morgan, Hunter and Gunner Dietz, Jenna Lockhard, Rachel, Nick and Bobby Vlaskovich and Jonathon Hupp. Preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Linkhorn and Carl Coverdale, parents, Harvey and Mildred Winn, and little friends, Putzi, Schatzie, Chloe, J.J., Murphy, Yum Yum and Misty.
Friends may call at the Moreland Funeral Home, 55 E. Schrock Road, Westerville, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 6 until 8 p.m. where services will be held Thursday, July 1, 2021, 1 p.m. Interment will be held at Blendon Central Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ASPCA or American Heart Association
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 30, 2021.