Barbara Tuggle
Barbara Tuggle

Barbara Tuggle, 74, of Ridgeway, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 10, 2021.
Joyce..My heart goes out to you an the family. Margaret was a beautiful and sweet woman.I remember her so well from Smith Mountain.I am grateful for having the pleasure of knowing and having you and her as friends..Praying for all the family an you Joyce..Love you sweetie. Call me if you need me sweetie..
Lisa Belcher
Friend
October 11, 2021
