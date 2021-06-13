Barbara "Bobbie" Gammons Whitlow
Barbara "Bobbie" Gammons Whitlow, 74, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born on August 4, 1946, in Henry County to the late Foster Gammons and the late Edna Craig Gammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Gammons.
Bobbie was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. She worked for PHCC for almost 30 years and for the Henry County School System.
Bobbie is survived by her loving husband, Maynard Whitlow; son, Barry A. Whitlow (Cherie); two grandchildren, Mackenzie Lewis and Peyton Whitlow; sisters, Judy Hatcher and Jackie Duke; sister-in-law, Velera Gammons; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tony Beach officiating. Burial will be private.
Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com
. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whitlow family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 13, 2021.