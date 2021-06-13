Menu
Barbara Gammons "Bobbie" Whitlow
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Barbara "Bobbie" Gammons Whitlow

Barbara "Bobbie" Gammons Whitlow, 74, of Bassett, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021, at Sovah Health-Martinsville. She was born on August 4, 1946, in Henry County to the late Foster Gammons and the late Edna Craig Gammons. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Gammons.

Bobbie was a member of Fort Trial Baptist Church. She worked for PHCC for almost 30 years and for the Henry County School System.

Bobbie is survived by her loving husband, Maynard Whitlow; son, Barry A. Whitlow (Cherie); two grandchildren, Mackenzie Lewis and Peyton Whitlow; sisters, Judy Hatcher and Jackie Duke; sister-in-law, Velera Gammons; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 1 until 2 p.m. in the Bassett Funeral Service Chapel where the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Tony Beach officiating. Burial will be private.

Due to the governor's requirements for Covid-19, a face covering is recommended and social distancing is to be observed when visiting at the chapel.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bassettfuneralservice.com. Bassett Funeral Service is serving the Whitlow family.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Jun
13
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Such a sweet lady!! Prayers for pea e at this time!!
Donna Witt
Neighbor
June 22, 2021
I have know you all my life. You have helped me, tought me a how to be a good person, Thank you. I Love you,see you in Heaven Sis
Punkin
June 20, 2021
Sharlene Hancock
Sister
June 20, 2021
What an awesome person and teacher.
Care Shough
Teacher
June 19, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of the passing of this wonderful young lady. She was such an inspiration to me at PHCC when I had her for computer class. Especially since I had gotten laid off from Tultex and starting all over again. A wonderful person inside and out. Keeping all of you in my thoughts and prayers.
Bonnie Wagoner
Friend
June 15, 2021
Condolences to the family. Bobbi was such a beautiful person I was blessed to know while working at PHCC.
Marquetta Williamson
Work
June 15, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to Bobbies family.
Linda Howell Joyce
June 14, 2021
My condolences to the family.... I was blessed to know Bobbie during our faculty tenure at PHCC.... she was one of PH´s "stars!"
Susan Shearer
Work
June 14, 2021
Our Prayers go out to you and your family , Bobby will be missed dearly .
Jimmy White
Family
June 14, 2021
So sorry, she was such a sweet lady. Praying for family and friends.
Lola and Ricky Joyce
Friend
June 13, 2021
She was a sweet lady. I had the pleasure of having her as my advisor at PHCC and she was a great help to me. I am truly sorry for you loss. Your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Debbie Gravely
June 13, 2021
Such a sweet loving lady!! Heaven has gained an angel !! Prayers for the family at this difficult time!!
Donna Witt
Friend
June 13, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about this. I worked at PHCC for 31 years and was privileged to know Bobbie and see how she interacted with students and co-workers. Always smiling and gracious, Bobbie was simply a pleasure to be around. My condolences to Maynard and the rest of the family.
Kris Landrum
Work
June 13, 2021
I had the honor of meeting her as my instructor at PHCC and also did work study under her. She was the sweetest,caring woman. Even though she was sick and fighting her own battle she still cared about others. I have thought of her often as she was a friend to me as well as a mentor that left a lasting impression on a young mother. Fly high sweet lady ❤
Leigh Ann Christian
Student
June 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss. Sending my condolences and prayers to the family.
Kathy Handy
Friend
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results