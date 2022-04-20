Barney Lane Edwards



April 15, 2022



Barney Lane Edwards of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022, at 66 years old.



He is survived by his mother, Sylvester (Sibbie) Edwards Byrd; son, Jason Edwards (Kelly); two grandsons, Sean and Jacob Edwards; sister, Kathy E. Bryant; stepsister, Carolyn B. Roop; as well as many additional loving family members and long-time friends.



He was preceded in death by his father, Chester O. Edwards.



Barney was a graduate of Drewry Mason High School in Ridgeway, Virginia. He later went on to become a Barber and co-owned Edwards' Barber Shop in Roanoke, Virginia. He also worked for DuPont of Martinsville, Virginia for more than 20 years. Barney enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of the Collinsville Church of Christ, where he was a song leader for many years.



To honor Barney's life, there will be a memorial service held at the Collinsville Church of Christ in Collinsville, Virginia, Friday, April 22, 2022, at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made in his memory to the Collinsville Church of Christ, or to Hospice of Rockingham County in Reidsville, North Carolina.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 20, 2022.