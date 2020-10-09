Benjamin "Benny" Dale Green
Benjamin "Benny" Dale Green, 64, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1956, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Harrison and Tempa Green. He is survived by his loving wife, Nora A. Green.
A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jarad Austin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lung Cancer Society
, 9702 Gayton Road, Suite 110, Richmond, VA 23238.
.
.
