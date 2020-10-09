Menu
Benjamin Dale "Benny" Green
Benjamin "Benny" Dale Green

Benjamin "Benny" Dale Green, 64, of Axton, Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. He was born on March 14, 1956, in Welch, West Virginia, to the late Harrison and Tempa Green. He is survived by his loving wife, Nora A. Green.

A funeral service will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel with Pastor Jarad Austin officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lung Cancer Society, 9702 Gayton Road, Suite 110, Richmond, VA 23238.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

RIP Greenman my heart is heavy to here my friend has moved on but no more pain you took me under your wing and showed me everything about trucking if it wasn't for you where would I be you will be truly missed prayers to your family
T Man
October 9, 2020
Benny was an awesome man that I enjoyed working with. Prayers to family.
Rebecca Hutchens
October 9, 2020