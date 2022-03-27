Bernice Marie Turner Skiles
Bernice Marie Turner Skiles, age 92, of Bassett, Virginia, passed away on Friday, March 25, 2022.
Mrs. Skiles was born on April 10, 1929, in Franklin County, Virginia, to the late Albert Turner and the Late Thelma Shelton Turner Sigmon. She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Andrew Skiles.
She was a social worker and was employed by Department of Social Services for many years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville.
Mrs. Skiles is survived by three daughters, Kym Wiederholt (John), Kerry Ratliff (Sidney), and Kelly Napier (George); two sons, Kevin Skiles and Keith Skiles (Julie); one stepson, Daniel Skiles (Jan); two sisters, Maggie Moran and Dorothy Hamby (Robert), nine grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, numerous of nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at First Presbyterian Church of Collinsville on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the Mount Hermon Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family request in lieu of flowers, donations to be made to First Presbyterian Church Of Collinsville, 4500 Kings Mountain Road, Collinsville, VA 24078.
Online condolences at www.collinsmckee stonebassett.com
. Collins Funeral Home at Bassett, Virginia is respectfully serving the Skiles Family.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2022.