My heart goes out to the family we love you all! I´ve known Betty and Greg my entire life since I was a little boy stepping on their strawberry plants that they grew at their home lol , we´re here for you Greg and family if you need anything we will see her again in Heaven
Robbie Hylton
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Betty was a genuine true person and loved by all who met her. She's in heaven now at peace. I pray the Lord will wrap his arms around you Fran and Brandon and help thru this time.