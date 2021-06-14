Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty L. Herndon
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Betty L. Herndon

Betty L. Herndon, 69, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is handling arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jun. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Wright Funeral Services & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My heart goes out to the family we love you all! I´ve known Betty and Greg my entire life since I was a little boy stepping on their strawberry plants that they grew at their home lol , we´re here for you Greg and family if you need anything we will see her again in Heaven
Robbie Hylton
Friend
June 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss, Betty was a genuine true person and loved by all who met her. She's in heaven now at peace. I pray the Lord will wrap his arms around you Fran and Brandon and help thru this time.
[email protected]
Family
June 15, 2021
Praying for our brother Greg and his family so sad to lose your love ones I´m sure Bettys in a better place may GOD comfort the ones left
Gene
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results