Betty Lou Poteat
May 3, 1942 - November 6, 2020
Betty Lou Poteat, 77, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.
Betty was born on May 3, 1943, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Edward Hancock and the late Hester Elgin Fretwell. She was a nurse for over 30 plus years. She was a member of Soul Winners Ministries and was involved with the Finance Committee. She loved her family, traveling, and her beloved dog, Snuggles.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David Widner; stepfather, Green Fretwell; and brother, Bob Hancock.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Deborah Roybal (Ronnie), and Cathy Harris; son, Kenny Harris (Tammy); brother, Elmer Hancock; 11 grandchildren, Ronnie Roybal Jr.(Leslie), Vanessa Roybal, Dawn Joyce (Van), April Cox (Todd), Jessica Thornton (Scott), Kenny Harris Jr. (Bailey), Eric Hill, Sheldon Hill (Alisha), Brett Gallegos, Matthew Gallegos (Ashely), Alisha Gallegos; 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Soul Winners Ministries with Bishop Mike Lane officiating. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church Cemetery, Bassett, Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 10, 2020.