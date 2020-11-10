Menu
Search
Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Martinsvile Bulletin HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Betty Lou Poteat
1942 - 2020
BORN
1942
DIED
2020
Betty Lou Poteat

May 3, 1942 - November 6, 2020

Betty Lou Poteat, 77, of Ridgeway, Virginia, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital.

Betty was born on May 3, 1943, in Bassett, Virginia, to the late Edward Hancock and the late Hester Elgin Fretwell. She was a nurse for over 30 plus years. She was a member of Soul Winners Ministries and was involved with the Finance Committee. She loved her family, traveling, and her beloved dog, Snuggles.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, David Widner; stepfather, Green Fretwell; and brother, Bob Hancock.

Betty is survived by her daughters, Deborah Roybal (Ronnie), and Cathy Harris; son, Kenny Harris (Tammy); brother, Elmer Hancock; 11 grandchildren, Ronnie Roybal Jr.(Leslie), Vanessa Roybal, Dawn Joyce (Van), April Cox (Todd), Jessica Thornton (Scott), Kenny Harris Jr. (Bailey), Eric Hill, Sheldon Hill (Alisha), Brett Gallegos, Matthew Gallegos (Ashely), Alisha Gallegos; 16 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. at Soul Winners Ministries with Bishop Mike Lane officiating. The family will receive friends one half hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Mount Hermon Church Cemetery, Bassett, Virginia.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.