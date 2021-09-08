Betty Sue Mabe
Betty Sue Mabe, 68, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 9, 1953, to the late Stafford Parcell and Effie Dalton Parcell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ray Mabe; siblings, Ann Meeks, Barbara Parcell, Louise Lovins, and Gray Parcell; and her grandson, Jacob Lawson.
Mrs. Mabe was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. She worked at Bassett Walker, Pluma and most recently at Stanley Furniture.
She is survived by her son, Claude Ray Mabe Jr. (Jill) of Ridgeway, Va.; and daughter, Paula Lawson (Otis) of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Maegan Mabe, William Mabe, and Brody Lawson; and her beloved Shih Tzu's, Oreo, and Petie.
Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with the Rev. Ron Gardner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Mabe family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.