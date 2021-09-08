Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Betty Sue Mabe
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Betty Sue Mabe

Betty Sue Mabe, 68, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Monday, September 6, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 9, 1953, to the late Stafford Parcell and Effie Dalton Parcell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Claude Ray Mabe; siblings, Ann Meeks, Barbara Parcell, Louise Lovins, and Gray Parcell; and her grandson, Jacob Lawson.

Mrs. Mabe was a member of Clearview Baptist Church. She worked at Bassett Walker, Pluma and most recently at Stanley Furniture.

She is survived by her son, Claude Ray Mabe Jr. (Jill) of Ridgeway, Va.; and daughter, Paula Lawson (Otis) of Martinsville, Va.; grandchildren, Maegan Mabe, William Mabe, and Brody Lawson; and her beloved Shih Tzu's, Oreo, and Petie.

Visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Norris Funeral Services. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. at Norris Funeral Services on Saturday, September 11, 2021, with the Rev. Ron Gardner officiating. Burial will follow the service at Roselawn Burial Park.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the Mabe family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Sep
11
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Paula, I am so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this sad time.
Cynthia Bowen
Other
September 10, 2021
Paula, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. Our thoughts are with you and your family.
Leon and Ellen Hairston
Other
September 8, 2021
Donna..... My sincere condolences are extended to you and yourfamily during this most difficult time! May God strengthen each of you with His Love and Peace Gerdia B. Keesee Reidsville, N.C.
Gerdia B. Keesee
Other
September 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results