Bettye Jeanne France Hylton



Bettye Jeanne France Hylton, 64, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Tuesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. She was born in Martinsville, Va., a daughter of the late James Edward Sr., and Bettye Carter France.



She was retired from Memorial Hospital of Martinsville & Henry County and was a member of Integrity Life Ministries where she served on the prayer ministry and was a missionary.



Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Tahlia Gravely, of Martinsville, Va.; four sisters, Deborah France, Rhonda France and Stephanie (Chopps) Hairston, all of Martinsville, Va., and Teresa (Vincent) Harris of Greensboro, N.C.; one brother, James France Jr., of Maryland and three grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 12 noon at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with Elder Vincent Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will at the home of her daughter, 1424 Hillcrest Avenue Martinsville, Va., at other times.



Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2021.