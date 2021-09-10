Bettye Jeanne France Hylton, 64, of Martinsville, Va., transitioned on Tuesday, September 8, 2021, at her home. She was born in Martinsville, Va., a daughter of the late James Edward Sr., and Bettye Carter France.
She was retired from Memorial Hospital of Martinsville & Henry County and was a member of Integrity Life Ministries where she served on the prayer ministry and was a missionary.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Tahlia Gravely, of Martinsville, Va.; four sisters, Deborah France, Rhonda France and Stephanie (Chopps) Hairston, all of Martinsville, Va., and Teresa (Vincent) Harris of Greensboro, N.C.; one brother, James France Jr., of Maryland and three grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Monday, September 13, 2021, at 12 noon at Hines Funeral Services Chapel with Elder Vincent Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Carver Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one half hour prior to the funeral and will at the home of her daughter, 1424 Hillcrest Avenue Martinsville, Va., at other times.
Arrangements entrusted to the care of Hines Funeral Services, Inc.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 10, 2021.
I am sad to hear of Betty passing. I sincerely send condolences to each family member. Betty and her family were next-door neighbors to my grand mother Helen on Swanson street. Betty and I went through kindergarden through high school and graduated together. I admired her as a devoted Sister In The Lord. Loved when our paths crossed in church services. Betty through all the years has been a very kind, sweet person. I remember she always had this sort of twinkle in her eyes and a angel smile with her soft voice. Not enough can be said about her. I always saw her as one of God's Angels on earth. Now she can wear her Crown she most graciously earned.
Gloria Martin
School
September 13, 2021
I will miss Bettye's sweet smile and her love for people.
Linda O'Dell
September 13, 2021
I graduated with Bettye....She was so nice and kind....Prayers for her family and friends...God Bless you all..
May God give you all peace and comfort during this difficult time and the days ahead..
Rhonda Brammer
September 12, 2021
Bettye will be missed. She was the sweetest person I know. She loved her daughter and grandchildren. Thank God for the memories of her and her family. Sending prayers of comfort to family during this difficult time. God bless.
Teresa Timmons
September 12, 2021
Loved her with all my heart! We were in nursing school together and had the best times. She was the best nurse all around!going to miss her!
Patricia Robertson
Work
September 12, 2021
I was saddened to hear that Bettye had passed. I have many fond memories of working with her over the years. She would always make me laugh no matter what was going on. I will never forget her nor the memories we made through the years. Bettye, may you rest in peace and i will pray for your family at this difficult time.
Kim Howell
Friend
September 11, 2021
Betty was a pleasure to work with.
She provided care to so many over the years she nursed the sick.
I remember she was always willing to help anyone.
Dwight Holt
Work
September 11, 2021
I worked with Bettye at Martinsville Hospital. She was a wonderful nurse. She loved her patients and all of her co-workers. She always knew what to say to make you smile and laugh.
Prayers for her family during this difficult time.
Monica Menschner
Friend
September 10, 2021
I worked with Bettye at the hospital. She was a good friend. Such a pleasure to work with. I always enjoyed talking to her. Prayers for her family. God bless you all.
Terri Duke
Friend
September 10, 2021
I worked with Bettye at the the hospital she was one of the nurses that trained me she was a wonderful woman and the world is a darker place without her.