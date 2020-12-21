Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Martinsville Bulletin
Martinsville Bulletin Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Billie Ann Nuckles
1952 - 2020
BORN
1952
DIED
2020
Billie Ann Nuckles

June 27, 1952 - December 17, 2020

Billie Ann Nuckles, 68, of Mountain Valley, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

Billie was born June 27, 1952 in Martinsville, Virginia to William Bernard Belcher and Patricia Faucette Wright. She worked as a teacher's aide for Pittsylvania County Public Schools for over 10 years. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren dearly and always provided a warm and caring home for anyone that was in need.

In addition to her parents, Billie is preceded in death by her sisters, Terri Colts and Cristy Wright.

Billie is survived by her daughters, Lori Berry (Jason) and Brandy Nuckles; son, Michael Nuckles Jr.; sisters, Robyn Richards and Cheryl Belcher; brothers, Randy Belcher and Tracy Wright; six grandchildren, Dustin Sloan, Nathaniel Nuckles, William Sloan, Kylee Berry, Jaken Berry, and Britain Nuckles; and one great-grandchild, Layla Ann Sloan.

There will be a memorial and visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Service
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mount Vernon Baptist Church
VA
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
25 Entries
Jason Mitchell
December 26, 2020
So sorry about Billie Ann. Prayers for her family.
Joan Johnston Nuckols
December 24, 2020
I am so sorry for the loss of Billie. I work at the Central Office and she was always so kind to me. My heart breaks of the loss of Billie. May God bless each one of you during this time of sorrow.
Colleen Hardy
December 24, 2020
I and sorry to heard about the sad news of Billi Ann such a sweet person.
Betty Gammons
December 23, 2020
Billie Ann you will be missed. Remembering many memories you and I shared in our time. My prayers are with your family. Fly with the angels.
Candace Hall
December 22, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss! Billie Ann and I were good friends in our teenage years. She will be greatly missed.
Jane W Perkins
December 22, 2020
I am so saddened to hear about Billie Ann. She was such a Sweet, Caring, Kind lady. Heaven has gained a very special angel. Sending prayers to all her family, friends & loved ones.
Mary Ethylene Biggs Tatum
December 22, 2020
The loss of Billie Ann has saddened our entire family. She always had a smile and a kind word. I will always remember the special times we spent together in my younger years. Praying for healing, comfort, strength and peace for her family during this painful time.
Rhonda Anderson Roberts
December 22, 2020
RIP beautiful and my thoughts and prayers go out to the family
Kathy Toufas
December 22, 2020
Rest in peace beautiful
Kathy Toufas
December 22, 2020
I remember working with Billie at Central Storage. She was such a warm, loving person. My prayers for her family.
Nancy Richardson
Coworker
December 22, 2020
My condolences go out to the family! Especially her kids's Laurie, Brandy and Michael ... prayers are with you all!
Shawn Hylton
December 22, 2020
Love and prayers to all of the family during this sad time. Praying that God will give you peace and comfort in the days ahead. Remembering Billie Ann and all of the family and all of the fun times at "Grandma Anna´s" house. So many wonderful memories! Thanks to Billie Ann and the whole Belcher family! Billie Ann was such a sweet, funny and giving person who will never be forgotten. She was so much like Grandma Anna - always taking care of everyone else! Go rest high on that mountain Billie Ann and give Grandma Anna a big hug!
Sharon Rigney Merricks
December 22, 2020
Prayers lifted for this sweet Lady's family, such a tragic loss!!!!
Betty Blankenship
December 21, 2020
Remembering her wonderful and gentle soul will forever be in our hearts. Our condolences.
Jean Gilbert & Angelia Gilbert Piper
December 21, 2020
Sending prayers for this family in their time of loss. God be with you all.
Tawni & EC Hundley
December 21, 2020
Sending love and prayers for the family of this beautiful soul.
Crystal Sink
December 21, 2020
I'm so so sorry to hear of Billie's passing. Billie was my friend, I loved her! She was all about her family and loved each of you with ALL her heart... she talked to me often and I thank God for her. My prayers are with all of you during this most difficult time, may your hearts find her genuine love for you. God be with each of you, especially now and in the days to come.
Susan M Dove
December 21, 2020
RIP Billie Ann. Fly high with the angels above. Such a tragedy, just a reminder of how fast life can end. My thoughts & prayers are with the family.
Lisa Joyce
December 21, 2020
So sorry for your lost! This world lost a the most compassionate and sweetest lady I ever meant! I would have never met my husband and have the family I do have! Love each and everyone of you! I keep remembering our good times!
Nancy barrow McMillan Tate and linda
December 21, 2020
I am sorry for your loss. The family will be in my prayers. She was a wonderful person.
Betty Rudy
December 21, 2020
Lori, Brandy & Michael, please know that you are in our thoughts & prayers...mothers are one of God's greatest gifts & it hurts so when we lose them..we pray God will grant you peace at this sad time..we love you, Donnie, Sandra, Brian & family
Sandra Chappell
December 21, 2020
I lost one of my best friends that day. I will always love her.
Debbie Matherly
December 21, 2020
I LOVED HER
FRANCES ANNE HANKINS
December 21, 2020
Such a kind and caring Godly woman has now gained her wings for Heaven. Praying for the Family.
Christopher Creech
December 21, 2020
Showing 1 - 25 of 25 results