I'm so so sorry to hear of Billie's passing. Billie was my friend, I loved her! She was all about her family and loved each of you with ALL her heart... she talked to me often and I thank God for her. My prayers are with all of you during this most difficult time, may your hearts find her genuine love for you. God be with each of you, especially now and in the days to come.

Susan M Dove December 21, 2020