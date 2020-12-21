Billie Ann Nuckles
June 27, 1952 - December 17, 2020
Billie Ann Nuckles, 68, of Mountain Valley, passed away on Thursday, December 17, 2020.
Billie was born June 27, 1952 in Martinsville, Virginia to William Bernard Belcher and Patricia Faucette Wright. She worked as a teacher's aide for Pittsylvania County Public Schools for over 10 years. She was a member of Mt. Vernon Baptist Church. She loved her grandchildren dearly and always provided a warm and caring home for anyone that was in need.
In addition to her parents, Billie is preceded in death by her sisters, Terri Colts and Cristy Wright.
Billie is survived by her daughters, Lori Berry (Jason) and Brandy Nuckles; son, Michael Nuckles Jr.; sisters, Robyn Richards and Cheryl Belcher; brothers, Randy Belcher and Tracy Wright; six grandchildren, Dustin Sloan, Nathaniel Nuckles, William Sloan, Kylee Berry, Jaken Berry, and Britain Nuckles; and one great-grandchild, Layla Ann Sloan.
There will be a memorial and visitation on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Mount Vernon Baptist Church.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Dec. 21 to Dec. 27, 2020.