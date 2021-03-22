Billie Reed White
August 23, 1940 - March 20, 2021
Billie Reed White, 80, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1940 to the late Clarence William White and Ruby Carter White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn "Sissy" White; brother, Caroll "Sammy" White.
Mr. White served in the United States Navy and worked as a truck driver for Prillaman Chemical Company. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and he owned and operated White's Towing and Recovery.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Quinn White of the residence, daughters, Vickie Shively (Randall) and Retha McGuire (Jimmy); sons, Travis White (Stephanie) of Martinsville, Va. and Billy Dean White (Donna); sister, Alice White Pruitt of Axton, VA; brothers, Jimmy White (Pat) of Axton, Va., Paul White (Donna) of Figsboro, Va., Roger White (Teresa) of Ridgeway, Va., and Tom White (Sherri) of Smith Mountain Lake; and special niece, Denise Thacker (Jerry) of Axton, Va. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Reverend Dale Darley and Pastor Dean White officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, and other times at the residence at 3750 North Fork Rd. Martinsville, Va. and at the home of Dean White at 8655 Chatham Rd. Martinsville, Va. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, VA 24112.
Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com
.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2021.