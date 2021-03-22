Menu
Billie Reed White
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Billie Reed White

August 23, 1940 - March 20, 2021

Billie Reed White, 80, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1940 to the late Clarence William White and Ruby Carter White. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn "Sissy" White; brother, Caroll "Sammy" White.

Mr. White served in the United States Navy and worked as a truck driver for Prillaman Chemical Company. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and he owned and operated White's Towing and Recovery.

He is survived by his wife, Peggy Quinn White of the residence, daughters, Vickie Shively (Randall) and Retha McGuire (Jimmy); sons, Travis White (Stephanie) of Martinsville, Va. and Billy Dean White (Donna); sister, Alice White Pruitt of Axton, VA; brothers, Jimmy White (Pat) of Axton, Va., Paul White (Donna) of Figsboro, Va., Roger White (Teresa) of Ridgeway, Va., and Tom White (Sherri) of Smith Mountain Lake; and special niece, Denise Thacker (Jerry) of Axton, Va. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel with Reverend Dale Darley and Pastor Dean White officiating. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m. on Monday, March 22, 2021 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel, and other times at the residence at 3750 North Fork Rd. Martinsville, Va. and at the home of Dean White at 8655 Chatham Rd. Martinsville, Va. Burial will be at Mount Vernon Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Kearfott Memorial Baptist Church, 1403 Rivermont Heights, Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, Va. is serving the White family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Funeral
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services & Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road , P.O. Box 5501, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sincerest sympathies for the loss of Bill..our thoughts & prayers include you all..May God grant you peace during this sad time..
Sandra Chappell
March 23, 2021
Our heart goes to all of you in this sad time! Prays for you too!
Nancy McMillan. And Tate McMillan
March 22, 2021
