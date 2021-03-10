Menu
Blanche Pate Sigmon
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Blanche Pate Sigmon

August 18, 1930 - March 8, 2021

Blanche Pate Sigmon, 90, of Bassett, Va. passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021 at her residence. She was born on August 18, 1930 in Floyd County, Va. to the late Judy Nolen Pate and Claude Pate. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Warren Pate and Mansford "Mance" Pate.

Mrs. Sigmon was a member of Fort Trial Christian Church. Blanche worked at E.I. DuPont for 35 years and later worked at Tultex for many years.

She is survived by her husband, James "Toby" Sigmon of the residence; son, Randy Sigmon (Susan) of Collinsville, Va.; sister, Nancy Gibbs of Bassett, Va.; grandchildren, Emily and Dylan Sigmon and a host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at Fort Trial Christian Church from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. at Henry Memorial Park with Pastors Lee Ashley and Milford Witt officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Trial Christian Church, 6356 Virginia Ave., Bassett, VA 24055, the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Rd., West Suite 102, Charlottesville, VA 22901 or to the SPCA of Martinsville-Henry County, 132 Joseph Martin Hwy., Martinsville, VA 24112.

Norris Funeral Services, Inc. and Crematory is serving the Sigmon family. Online condolences may be made at www.norrisfuneral.com.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Mar. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fort Trial Christian Church
VA
Mar
12
Graveside service
12:30p.m.
Henry Memorial Park
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tobe, Randy and family so sorry for the passing of Blanche. May God wrap his arms around all of you and you can find some comfort. Love Susan and Wallace Crowe
susan crowe
March 10, 2021
