Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson
January 8, 1983 - September 5, 2021
Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson, 38, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 8, 1983, in Martinsville, Virginia to Marsha Jo Vernon Lewis and Bobby Gerald Ratcliffe. She attended One Accord Baptist Church and graduated from Fieldale Collinsville High School. She had worked at Clarences as a waitress.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Hunter Ryan and Silas Anderson; and stepdad, Jerry Lee Lewis.
A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Wood and the Rev. Carl Keith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Penny Denny, 328 Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville, Virginia.
Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.