Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson
1983 - 2021
BORN
1983
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd
Martinsville, VA
Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson

January 8, 1983 - September 5, 2021

Bobbi Jo Ratcliffe Anderson, 38, of Martinsville, Virginia passed away on Sunday, September 5, 2021, at SOVAH Health of Martinsville. She was born January 8, 1983, in Martinsville, Virginia to Marsha Jo Vernon Lewis and Bobby Gerald Ratcliffe. She attended One Accord Baptist Church and graduated from Fieldale Collinsville High School. She had worked at Clarences as a waitress.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children, Hunter Ryan and Silas Anderson; and stepdad, Jerry Lee Lewis.

A funeral will be held on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Wright Funeral Service Chapel, with the Rev. Phillip Wood and the Rev. Carl Keith officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends at other times at the home of Penny Denny, 328 Beaver Ridge Road, Collinsville, Virginia.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Sep
9
Funeral
2:00p.m.
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
1425 Greensboro Rd, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Wright Funeral Services & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
There will never be another like you my dear deer friend. You were truly one of a kind.ill keep of all the laughter,tears and wonderful moments we shared together forever in my heart.im so glad you can finally rest peacefully now,when I pray for the Lord to bring comfort to your mom and the boys during this painful time of loss.
Christa snow
Friend
September 8, 2021
