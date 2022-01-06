To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
My condolences to Bishop Bobby Huffman´s family and friends! You are in my thoughts and prayers! Rest In Peace!
Marcus Collins
Friend
March 12, 2022
It is with great sorrows to learn of our brother in Christ passing away, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and church family. This man loved the lord and was such a disciple on the battle field for the lord therefore our hearts will be heavy in his absence yet to know he fought a good fight shall bring joy in the upcoming days. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord"
Apostle Rodney Coleman
January 8, 2022
So sorry to hear of that Bishop Hoffman has passed away. Such an humble man of God. Sending prayers to the family that God grant you strength during this difficult time.
Teresa Wilson
Friend
January 6, 2022
We are sorry to hear of your Loss, Sending condolences and a Heartfelt prayer that God's loving presence will bring Comfort to the Family. The Life Society, Hazel W.Spencer, President.