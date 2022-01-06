It is with great sorrows to learn of our brother in Christ passing away, we would like to send our deepest condolences to the family and church family. This man loved the lord and was such a disciple on the battle field for the lord therefore our hearts will be heavy in his absence yet to know he fought a good fight shall bring joy in the upcoming days. "To be absent from the body is to be present with the lord"

Apostle Rodney Coleman January 8, 2022