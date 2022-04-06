Bonita Elaine "Bonnie" Zimmerman
October 29, 1931 - April 5, 2022
Bonita Elaine "Bonnie" Zimmerman passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Mulberry Creek Assisted Living. She was born October 29, 1931 in Lynchburg, Va. to the late Mabel Louise Smith and George M. Zimmerman Sr. She was also predeceased by her brother, George Morris Zimmerman Jr.
Bonnie attended Central Grammar School, Junior High School and graduated from Martinsville High School in 1950. She graduated from Lynchburg General Hospital School of Nursing in 1953 and received her RN degree. She returned to Martinsville after graduation and was an operating room nurse at Martinsville General Hospital for three years. She then moved to Philadelphia, Pa, to study at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. Then she became an Operating Room Supervisor at St. Elizabeth's Hospital in Richmond, Va. for five years before returning to Martinsville General Hospital to take over as their nursing supervisor.
Later she became a C-shift nurse at DuPont for three years. When an opening became available, she took the position as a teacher at the Practical Nursing School at Martinsville General Hospital, later known as the Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County and lately known as SOVAH Health. After twenty years of teaching, she was named "Teacher of the Year" by Region VI Health Occupation Educators at the H.E.O. conference in Charlottesville, Va.
Miss Zimmerman taught Practical Nursing for 22 years before she retired in 1993.
She is survived by her sister, Jo Ann Zimmerman Frost and her nieces, Jody F. Walker (Carter), Laurie F. Williams (Matthew) and Nancy Z. Cross (Nick); her nephews, Brian Zimmerman (Eva), Kelly Zimmerman (Rhonda) and Steven Zimmerman (April); and 12 grandnieces and grandnephews.
Due to the Coronavirus the funeral service will be private and for the family only.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broad Street Christian Church where she was a member or to a charity of your choice
.
Arrangements are by McKee-Stone Funeral Home-Martinsville, Va. To express condolences online, please visit www.collinsmckeestonemartinsville.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Apr. 6, 2022.