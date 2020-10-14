Brenda Kay Blankenship Felts
January 24, 1944 - October 8, 2020
Brenda Kay Blankenship Felts, 76, of Oak Island, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at her home. She was born in North Wilkesboro, N.C., on January 24, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents, William Purnell Blankenship and Wilma Juanita Higgins Blankenship and two brothers, Danny Lee Blankenship and William Ernest Blankenship.
She is survived by her three children whom she loved dearly, Eddie (Kim) Felts of Oak Island, N.C., Donna (Dan) Pelton of Brentwood, Tenn., and John (Robin) Felts of White House, Tenn.; and a brother, James (Ethel) Blankenship of Millers Creek, N.C. Kay had four grandchildren, Kayla (Tony) Gravely of Pompano Beach, Fla., Ryan (Morgan) Pelton of West End, N.C., Rachel Pelton of Charlotte, N.C., and Ally Pelton of Brentwood, Tenn. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Kay retired from the Henry County Public School System in Ridgeway, Virginia, at the age of 53. She loved her family, her friends and lived her life to the fullest. Kay was a woman of strong Christian faith and we know that she now resides in her Heavenly home, walking on the streets of gold.
A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at Mountlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in North Wilkesboro, N.C. with the Rev. Tim Pruitt officiating. The family will receive friends at Mountlawn Memorial Park from 12 until 1 p.m. on Friday, prior to the service. Flowers will be accepted. Miller Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Oct. 14, 2020.