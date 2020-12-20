Menu
Brenda Gravely Manns
FUNERAL HOME
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street
Martinsville, VA
Brenda Gravely Manns

December 15, 2020

Brenda Gravely Manns, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in SOVAH Memorial Hospital, Martinsville, Va.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Brown, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing will be required. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 205 Massey St., Martinsville, Va.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
20
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Dec
21
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
301 Fayette Street , Martinsville, VA
Hairston Funeral Home - Martinsville
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending my condolences to the family. She was among the group that worked in type 8 textile when we started at DuPont so many years ago. Keeping the family in my prayers.
Linda Giles
December 22, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Brenda was always a pleasure to see. She always had a smile on her face even when I'm sure she didn't feel well. She was always talking about Jesus, now she is praising her Lord and Savior with a healed body. God bless you all.
Patricia Rowland
December 20, 2020
