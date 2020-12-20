Brenda Gravely MannsDecember 15, 2020Brenda Gravely Manns, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in SOVAH Memorial Hospital, Martinsville, Va.Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the C.R.V. Memorial Chapel at Hairston Funeral Home with Pastor Matthew Brown, Eulogist. Burial will follow at Carver Memorial Gardens. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at Hairston Funeral Home between the hours of 1 and 5 p.m. In accordance with the CDC, a face covering, and social distancing will be required. Other times, the family will receive friends at the home, 205 Massey St., Martinsville, Va.