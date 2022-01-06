Menu
Brenda Rakes Reeves
1944 - 2022
BORN
1944
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road
Martinsville, VA
Brenda Rakes Reeves

April 19, 1944 - January 4, 2022

Brenda Rakes Reeves, 77, of Martinsville, Va. passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022. She was born April 19, 1944 in Wilmington, N.C. to the late Dewey Thomas Rakes Sr. and Sarah Frances Rakes. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Arlen Reeves; and brother, Dewey Rakes Jr.

Brenda was of the Baptist faith. She loved children and was a childcare provider for over 30 years.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Reeves Evans (Junior) and Richard Reeves (Daree); grandchildren, Christine Morrison (Charlie) and Richard Matthew Evans; great-granddaughter, Maggie Morrison; brothers, Ravern Rakes (Doris) and Rudy Rakes; sister, Jean Davis; and special friend, Kay Compton.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 7, 2022 at Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow the services at Roselawn Burial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Vernon Baptist Church, 42 Mt. Vernon Rd. Axton, VA 24054 or Patrick Springs Pentecostal Holiness Church, 260 Spring Rd, Patrick Springs, VA 24133.

Norris Funeral Services, Martinsville, VA is serving the Reeves family. Online condolences may be made at norrisfuneral.com

Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA
Jan
7
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
1500 Kings Mountain Road, Martinsville, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norris Funeral Services Inc and Crematory - Martinsville Chapel
My prayers are with the family. Brenda babysat for my grandchild several years ago.
Donna Floyd
January 7, 2022
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for comfort for friends and family.
Patsy S. McDaniel
Family
January 7, 2022
